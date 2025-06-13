Local Faces: Declan Sherry

Multi-billionaire and one of the richest men in the world, Warren Buffett once said: “Bridge is such a sensational game that I wouldn’t mind life in jail as long as I had three cellmates who were decent players and were willing to play twenty-four hours a day,” writes Ken Doyle.

I have little doubt that our local notable this week, President of Tallaght Bridge Club Declan Sherry shares those sentiments at least partially. The game of Bridge is one of great skill and is a true test of the old grey matter.

Declan did, to be fair, try to explain the game to me and I think I just about got the gist.

However, before I embarrass myself with my Bridge comprehension skills, we’ll get to know a bit more about Declan, a Bridge nut but also one of those multi-talented types.

Born and raised in Bray Co. Wicklow, one of three children, he was educated at Oatlands in Stillorgan and then Kevin Street, from where he studied electronics and mathematics.

So, as we’ve established, Declan is a bit of a brainbox, and in his romantic life he seems equally adept. He only went and bagged himself a BIFFO! That, to the uninitiated stands for Beautiful, Intelligent, Fabulous, Female from Offaly.

“True, I married Martha who is from Offaly at 21 and we’ve seen plenty of highs and lows together.”

“We moved to Tallaght on the 23rd of August 1972, and we settled in the Glenview area. We were actually advised to buy a house in Tallaght by an old boss of mine. I’m delighted to say it was the best thing we ever did.”

Readers, Declan did tell me how much a house in Glenview cost 53 years ago but I won’t share it here. You’d be staggered and probably jealous.

“In 1977 we moved on to Bancroft and we’ve been there ever since.”

Bancroft is where Declan and Martha raised three daughters, Sandra, Louise and Susan. I did say that the couple had seen highs and lows and no point was lower than the tragic death of their youngest daughter Susan in the year 2000, aged just 20. Susan had battles in her young life, suffering with intellectual disabilities, but it’s clear from talking to Declan that she’s much missed and always close to his and Martha’s hearts.

“Although we don’t have Susan with us, we have Sandra, Louise, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. So far,” he says with a smile.

I once told my millennial son that when I was a kid, we used to rent our telly.

He looked at me like I had two heads. Those of us who remember the days before there was a TV in every room, remember TV rentals very well. This was where Declan spent much of his working life.

“I worked for Irish Television Rentals for years, and rose up through the ranks. By the end, I was a Senior Executive with them. Then Thorn EMI bought it and I was made redundant.”

“I then worked freelance for years, as an instructor and I taught computer skills at various institutions around the county. I then became self-employed repairing security equipment and CCTV systems.”

During this time, Declan managed to fit in a Degree in management from the Irish Management Institute.

Being originally from Bray, it seemed natural that Declan should be a nautical cove.

“I’ve always loved sailing and I’m happy to say I’m now a senior member of Howth Sailing Club. I took the plunge and bought a 27ft sailing yacht which Martha and I enjoy every chance we get. I’m retired now so we often go off for a month at a time. It’s a wonderful hobby.”

Did I mention that Declan is also a top-level cyclist too? Well he is, he told me, “I was a keen member of Bray Wheelers back in the day and I’ve always cycled. I cycle for pleasure now and regularly take part in a charity cycle for Co-Operation North, a charity that is committed to improving all-Ireland relations.

Some of you might be thinking that I’m talking about all of Declan’s other achievements to fill my word count so I don’t have to talk about Bridge, which I don’t really understand.

And if you are thinking that, you’re wrong. Very, very, very, very, very, very, very wrong. Very. Wrong.

“The first thing to say about Bridge,” Declan says, helping me out, “is that it’s a game of sheer skill. Luck and bluffing play no part in the game.”

“It’s also very competitive and psychologically testing. There are different versions of the game, but ‘Duplicate’ Bridge is the one we play at the club.”

“We play in pairs and at each table will be a North-South who will play together, and an East-West who will play together.”

It can seem complicated but Declan assures me that Tallaght Bridge Club is open to all skill levels, and we’ve all got to start somewhere.

So that’s Declan Sherry, Bridge Club President, sailor, cyclist, BA, husband and family man.

And one of the first things he said to me was, “You’ll be doing well to make me sound interesting!”

Mission accomplished I’d say.