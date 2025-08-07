B’fermot Utd enter into a new era

Ballyfermot United have appointed Tony O’Dowd as their first team manager

BALLYFERMOT United have appointed former League of Ireland player Tony O’Dowd as their first team manager ahead of the upcoming season.

A well-known name in Irish football circles, O’Dowd brings a wealth of experience with a distinguished playing career that included spells with Shelbourne, Drogheda United and Shamrock Rovers.

Now based in Lucan, O’Dowd says the opportunity to take the reins at Ballyfermot was simply too good to pass up.

“I saw a good few of their games last year and I thought the team had a lot of potential.

‘The facilities are unbelievable. The pitches really are top quality, up there with the highest of standards I’ve come across in my time, and the new dressing room would be no problem in the Irish Premier Division.

‘If the Ballyfermot facilities were around when I was playing they’d be light years ahead.

‘When I was at Rovers we were sometimes training in public parks.

‘I think every team in the League of Ireland Premier Division is full-time, so they’ve obviously pushed on, but so have the Leinster Senior League clubs. I definitely know first division clubs would love the facilities Ballyfermot have at the moment.”

O’Dowd spoke about the aspirations the club has in regards to next season with the club aiming to finish as high up the table as possible and push for the promotion spots.

“You have to look at where you’re coming from – the last two seasons they’ve finished mid-table and last season was lower mid-table.

‘So you need to set realistic targets. The board is looking at a three-year plan to progress and get better this year.

‘It’s just progression. We’re coming from the position of last year and looking to do better.”

O’Dowd spent time watching Ballyfermot last season while his son played for the club.

His son has since gone to Longford Town but the games played allowed O’Dowd to gain an understanding of the team.

“I’ve seen a lot of Ballyfermot United games last year, I’d be aware of where they need to strengthen and where we are strong.

‘That’s another reason why I went in because I kind of knew the players. If I’d gone to another Leinster senior club I’d be going in totally blind.

‘Whereas going in Ballyfermot, even though we’re starting two weeks behind everyone else, I still know the players.”

Despite the part-time nature of amateur football, O’Dowd says his expectations remain high—and he’s been encouraged by the commitment shown by the players so far.

O’Dowd spoke about the mentality that he was looking for and how Ballyfermot players have been living up to expectations.

“For me it would be more important at this level. As you go higher up the leagues you need more skill.

‘At this level you need to go training as much as you can, you need to get your running in. You’re not full-time, you’ve only two nights a week. You’ve got to show that commitment. “

“To be honest that’s what I’ve felt out of the lads so far.

‘I know there’s a few lads that a lot of clubs were after, that were in the top division.

‘Even without a manager they all came back and started training themselves. They’ve all committed to resigning.

‘That’s the commitment they have to the club. I obviously wasn’t there, so it’s not a commitment to me. It’s a commitment and loyalty to the club and they want to be there.”

Ballyfermot United have already kicked off their pre-season under O’Dowd and optimism is quietly building around The Coldcut.

With experience in the dugout and ambition on the pitch, the club may well be entering a new era under their new manager.