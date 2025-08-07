Impressive Super Cup victory for Rovers girls

SHAMROCK Rovers U17 girls team have pulled off a sensational victory winning the Super Cup NI with a win over Brighton on Thursday.

The team reached the final of the tournament after a string of impressive victories including beating Manchester United, Northern Ireland and American side Northeast Rush which allowed them to progress to the final against Brighton.

The team managed an incredible comeback after going 2-0 down in the final. Manager Keith Coffey spoke about the belief that got them through the entire competition.

“We’ve so much talent in the side, when you mix that with great personality and togetherness.

‘To be fair to the girls, they never do it the easy way but they never say die either.

“We spoke at half time and I said use half time to emotionally reset.

‘For me it was about the girls breathing and taking a minute. It was about calming them down and reminding them of the amount of chances we had.

‘The last thing I said to them before going out of the dressing room was that this can only happen if you believe.

‘I said ‘do you’ and they erupted and went out there and performed. As I said, I couldn’t ask for anything more from them.”

The tournament, once known as the Milk Cup, is one of the most prestigious tournaments in youth football.

The competition attracts teams from across the world with premier league teams also taking part including the aforementioned Manchester United and Brighton along with Aston Villa and West Ham in this year’s edition.

Rovers are the first Irish side to win the competition since Cherry Orchard over thirty years ago in 1993.

“For me it speaks to the talent in Irish football and especially in the girls game.

‘I’m sure Brighton and Manchester United are probably playing four or five days a week.

‘Brighton had eight staff members with them on the laptop doing video analysis and stuff like that.

‘Imagine what we could do if we had those resources. What we could do as a country and a club.

‘The good news is there is so much talent here that’s being nurtured and competing with the very best.

‘I know there’s a lot of talk about investment in Irish football at the moment, but hopefully I just think women’s football in this country can be whatever we want it to be.”

Coffey spoke highly of his squad and their future in the game and their future with Shamrock Rovers.

“That chance of progression absolutely exists within the club. If I was a casual fan I’d be writing a lot of these girls’ names down because I’m very positive that these girls are going to be household names soon.

Two of those players to keep an eye on include Mia Murtagh and Kassie McLoughlin. Murtagh who captained the side won player of the overall tournament for her stellar performances while McLoughlin’s goalscoring exploits saw her win the golden boot.

The squad includes Sarah Doyle, Olivia Kenny, Ava Kelly, Skye Barrett, Kaitlyn Delahunty, Sophie Clarke, Orlaith Maguire, Ruby Boland, Eimear Byrne, Sarah Reynolds, Mia Murtagh, Lara Dallaghan, Ruby Norris, Sophie Byrne, Hailey Twomey, Kassie McLoughlin, Matylda Stelmaszek, Mia Gaff, Alice Buggle and Ciara Milton.