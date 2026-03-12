Big wins at FAI Junior Cup

Tallaght United booked their place in round 2 of the FAI Junior Cup

TALLAGHT United booked their place in round two of the FAI Junior Cup after they made the short trip to Templeogue United and clocked up a comfortable 5-1 win, reports John Mooney.

Peter Wall-Boggans set them on their way after only two minutes, and Dylan Boxwell added to that after 25 minutes to give them a 2-0 lead at the break.

Gary Orr-Kearne and two from Jordan Hanley completed the scoring, while Adam Kelly got the Templeogue goal.

PALMERSTOWN United comfortably saw off the challenge of Beech Park in St Catherines Park with an 8-1 win to advance to round two.

Kai Keogh, two, Ryan McDonagh, Daniel McCullagh, Adam Lambe, Luca Fahy, Troy Norman and Conor Ryder all got in on the scoring act, Felami Areola-Ayide go the home sides goal.

CRUMLIN United cruised to a 5-0 home win over Ayrfield United to bag a place in the second round of the competition.

Enzo Davila, two, Blake Doyle, Synnott Lawlor-Brennan and Lee Fulham scored without reply for a comfortable win.

KILNAMANAGH FC had a handy enough day when Celtic United came calling, as they registered a 7-2 home win in Ned Kelly Park.

Leading 3-1 at the break with goals from John Tougher, Zack Heffernan and Alex Philips it was always going to be a mountain to climb for United to come back.

Tougher, Philips, David McBride and Alex Philips added to their tally to see them stroll through.

A BIG scalp for UCFL outfit Ronanstown FC as they dispatched Rush Athletic, of the Leinster Senior League, on a 7-0 scoreline.

Ronanstown have been in flying form all season, and the only blot on their copy was a defeat in the LFA Junior Cup to Rosemount Mulvey.

Jake Walker, two, Jake Purcell, Taidgh Curran and Carl Grant along with two own goals saw the Clondalkin based outfit safely through.

DESPITE a great hat-trick from Josh Devereux Bangor Celtic said goodbye to this seasons FAI Junior Cup, when they went down 6-4 at home to Tolka Rovers.

Dale Byrne got the Celts other goal and they did lead 2-0 at one stage, but Rovers proved to be more clinical in front of gaol and Bangor bailed out.

QUARRYVALE FC made sure of a quarter final spot in this seasons LFA Junior Cup with a 4-2 win in their replayed last 16 clash with ROC Celtic last Saturday, where they will meet Rathoath Harps.

The previous weekend this tie was abandoned after a bad injury to the Vales keeper Dean Gibbons, and they had thrown away a 3-0 lead in the process with sides tied at 3-3.

But last Saturday they made sure lighting wouldn’t strike twice, when Jack McDowell gave them a perfect start with the opener after only three minutes.

That was added to on the stroke of half time when Paul McMahon made it 2-0, and that quickly became 4-0 after the break with gaols from Dylan Byrne and Yochida Ilunga.

Dean Kelly and Darren King responded for ROC but it was Quarryvale’s day, and I don’t think anyone would deny them that.