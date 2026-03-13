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Car park surface may need to be removed and built again
The car park at Tandy Lane Park

Car park surface may need to be removed and built again

James Roulston MooneyMarch 13, 2026 9:34 am

The surface of a car park in Lucan is set to be reviewed as the surface has deteriorated, with it possibly needing to be removed and reconstructed.

The Tandy’s Lane Park car park in Lucan has had issues with widespread mud, waterlogging and an uneven surface, and the council are looking into it to see if any remedial action is required.

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