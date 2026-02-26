Big wins for Crumlin Utd and Templeogue in league

CRUMLIN United closed to within two points of Montpelier FC in the LSL Division 1 section, with a 4-2 win over Sacred Heart in Pearse Park last Friday night, reports John Mooney.

Four goals in the opening half of this six goal thriller started with Lee McEvoy giving Hearts a 1-0 lead, only for Gregory Moorhouse to level the tie.

Daniel Dobbins then put Crumlin in front but Hearts responded through Leon O’Brien, and the sides went in level at the break.

However, two goals in the second half for the home side finally killed off the visitors challenge, as Ben Coughlan and Reece Kavanagh netted the goals that keeps the heat on leaders Montpelier who had beaten Bluebell United.

Next up for Sacred Heart is an FAI Intermediate Cup tie tomorrow night against Rivervalley Rangers.

Templeogue United opened a three point lead at the top of the LSL Division 1A Sunday, when they saw off the challenge of Rush Athletic 2-1 last Friday night.

Joseph Murphy had given them a 34th minute lead, but that was cancelled out just before half time when Rory Byrne got Rush back on level terms.

But a Rian O’Donnell effort after 58 minutes proved to be the winning strike and, with Leixlip going down 1-0 in Greystones, it means that Templeogue have a slight lead at the top.

A NARROW 2-1 away win for Newtown Rangers over Cherry Orchard gave them a valuable three points in their effort to avoid the drop from the LSL Division 1B.

The Town are bottom of the pile and three points off Baldoyle United, but have games in hand over three of the sides above United, and there is plenty of time to turn things around.

Felipe Almeida Correa proved to be their ace in the pack when he netted the winner in the 89th minute, that was after Dylan Thornton had given them the lead and Thonmas O’Malley levelled for the Orchard.

IN THE Metropolitan Cup Jobstown Celtic made club history by reaching the quarter final of the competition, with a 2-1 win over Blackrock College.

Ross Shields and David Simpson had given the Celts a 2-0 half time lead, but an unfortunate 54th minute own goal by Stephen Conlon allowed the Rock back into the game and it proved to be a nervy 35 minutes till the whistle.

But the lads dug deep and held out for a win, which is seen as a huge achievement for the Tallaght based outfit.