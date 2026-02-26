Dirty Laundry is Cinderella moment for Aidxn G

“IT’S A real Cinderella moment; “if the shoe fits, wear it.”

Tallaght pop visionary Aidxn G (pronounced Aidan G) returns with biting honesty and cinematic intensity on his brand new single ‘Dirty Laundry’, which releases on February 27.

Blending pop and alternative pop influences, the track captures the moment clarity hits after betrayal, when history, hurt and healing collide.

Fuelled by revenge energy and razor-sharp self-reflection, ‘Dirty Laundry’ tells the story of a once-inseparable friendship that ended without explanation.

Passing each other now, “like ships”, the former confidants have become strangers. With distance comes revelation: the connection that once felt essential may never have been healthy at all.

Aidan explains that the song was inspired by a person who had “walked out of my life without any self-explanation”, but he realised at the end of production that it could be about anyone, such as a bully, an old job, or even an ex-partner.

Written by Aidxn G alongside Liverpudlian Rheana Forrester and produced by Bram Meester, the single pairs emotionally charged lyricism with a polished, modern pop sound built for both cathartic headphone listens and dramatic live moments.

The release follows a breakout period for the rising artist. His previous single, ‘Freakquency’, received notable support from Hot Press, earned radio play on FM104 and Spin 103.8, and was selected as RTÉ 2FM’s Track of the Week. Aidxn G also recently brought his high-impact stage presence to audiences at The George in Dublin, continuing to build a reputation as one of Ireland’s most exciting emerging queer pop voices.

Fans have already had a taste of the fire. The song can be seen performed live on YouTube, showcasing Aidxn G’s signature theatrical delivery and growing confidence as a performer.

With ‘Dirty Laundry’, Aidxn G steps further into his power, turning pain into pop spectacle and proving he is an artist unafraid to say the things others keep hidden.

The song was recorded at a songwriting retreat in June 2025 at a camp called ‘Views of the Valley’ and at the “very start of my songwriting journey”, according to Aidan.

He goes on to reminisce with a humorous allegory from the day he produced with Rheana and Bram before revealing that he actually recorded the song before ‘Freakquency’, which was released at the end of last year.

In regard to future songs, Aidan likes to release alternative versions of a song 4 weeks after the official release.

After this, he will be releasing ‘Hindsight’, then a cover of one of his favourite songs, and then ‘Boom Snap Clap’ in June.

Aidan would like to thank organiser of ‘Views of the Valley’ Ben Pyne, Rheana Forrester and Bram Meester, his creative team, photographer Conor Kelly, graphic designer Michy Graphics, choreographer Saoirse Lalor, and dancers Aine and Adam.

He would also like to extend his gratitude to his makeup artist Barry and best friend Lauren for help with the wig, as well as costume designer Andrew Reddy, and the “person who did me the favour – without you, the song wouldn’t exist, and shouldn’t exist, but you made your bed…now lie in it.”

‘Dirty Laundry’ releases on Spotify and YouTube on February 27; be sure to have a listen.