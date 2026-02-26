Colaiste Phadraig pipped at the post in Leinster Final

Colaiste Phadraig Lucan were defeated in their Leinster Senior Hurling ‘C’ Final by Naomh Cormac, Offaly last Tuesday afternoon with a score of 2-21 to 0-16 in St Lomans, Mullingar.

The scoreline was not reflective of how competitive the game was with their only being a handful of points separating the teams for the majority of the game.

At half time Lucan found themselves down 1-08 to 0-09 as Naomh Cormac got a goal against the run of play during the first half.

The second half would see them try to close the gap but during the last few minutes of the game as they piled numbers forward, they were caught by several counterattacks in the dying moments of the game.

Lucan were immediately at a disadvantage coming into the game as they had several of their starting players unavailable following schools coming back after the mid term break.

This included team captain and Dublin U21 hurler Killian Costello as well as high scoring forward from the semi final Michael O’Brien.

The team was cheered on by 120 supporters and one of the coaches of the team, Ger Lyons, remains confident about the future of hurling within the school.

“In terms of performance, it was a really good team performance. Particularly by the fullback line with the man to man defending.

‘It was an excellent job. Of the starting team there are eight or nine of those lads who are available now next year and we have an u16 side coming up who will be joining them next year.

‘About 120 supporters today with young lads from as young as 12 coming down to support the school.

‘It was a great experience for them and just promoting the game of hurling in the school even more, of course off the back of all the great work going on in the clubs as well.”

Three were represented by players on the school team with students lining out for Lucan Sarsfields, St Patrick’s Palmerstown & Westmanstown Gaels.