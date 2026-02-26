Search
Wanderers ladies are all set for trip to The Hague
Wanderers junior ladies football team

Wanderers ladies are all set for trip to The Hague

Echo StaffFebruary 26, 2026 3:18 pm

Wanderers GAA Ladies Footballers will be participating in an international GAA tournament this weekend in The Hague ahead of their club campaign kicking back off for 2026.

The club has been going for the past six years or so to the tournament which is invitational only.

The tournament sees clubs from across Europe including Spain, Netherlands as well as teams from across Ireland travel to the Netherlands to take part.  It’s a ladies and mens tournament though Wanderers will just be sending over their women’s team.

This year is the biggest squad that Wanderers have ever sent over to the tournament with over 20 players making the journey after previous years saw 12 or 13 players make the switch.

Once the side returns they will soon find themselves in action in the Division 6B Cup. Shield winners last year the side are confident they can go even further this year.

Club captain Kellie Coyle spoke on the side’s ambitions heading into the upcoming year.

“We definitely have the potential to come out on top. We were up against Kilmacud who had a really strong side and were up against the youth of their younger players as we are a bit of an older team. We definitely have the potential to be winning things. We did well in our league last year, up against St Annes and Trinity Gaels for a top two finish last year.”

“We’re hoping to improve on last year’s performance. We probably left it a bit late last year as in we could have been a week or two late starting with our pre season. We’re in it to win it this year for 2026.”

The club are currently scheduled to kick off their 2026 campaign with a cup game against Geraldine P Morans on March 8th with a 3pm start time.

Their league campaign will begin in April.

Read More


Shamrock Rovers return to Tallaght for Dundalk game

Sport

Shamrock Rovers face a quick turnaround this evening as they play their second Airtricity League game in four days against Dundalk in...

Crummey plays a captain’s role with late point for county hurlers

Sport

The Dublin Hurlers drew with Wexford last Saturday evening after an incredibly gutsy performance in Croke Park with the scores finishing 4-19...

Kevin’s/Kilian’s hurlers kick off their campaign

Sport

St Kevin’s Kilian’s are set to kick off their hurling campaign this weekend as they take on Thomas Davis this coming Sunday...

Dublin try and get body and mind ready for Rossies game

Sport

The Dublin Footballers were comprehensively defeated by Kerry last Saturday evening in the fourth round of league fixtures in Division 1 with...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST