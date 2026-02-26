Wanderers ladies are all set for trip to The Hague

Wanderers GAA Ladies Footballers will be participating in an international GAA tournament this weekend in The Hague ahead of their club campaign kicking back off for 2026.

The club has been going for the past six years or so to the tournament which is invitational only.

The tournament sees clubs from across Europe including Spain, Netherlands as well as teams from across Ireland travel to the Netherlands to take part. It’s a ladies and mens tournament though Wanderers will just be sending over their women’s team.

This year is the biggest squad that Wanderers have ever sent over to the tournament with over 20 players making the journey after previous years saw 12 or 13 players make the switch.

Once the side returns they will soon find themselves in action in the Division 6B Cup. Shield winners last year the side are confident they can go even further this year.

Club captain Kellie Coyle spoke on the side’s ambitions heading into the upcoming year.

“We definitely have the potential to come out on top. We were up against Kilmacud who had a really strong side and were up against the youth of their younger players as we are a bit of an older team. We definitely have the potential to be winning things. We did well in our league last year, up against St Annes and Trinity Gaels for a top two finish last year.”

“We’re hoping to improve on last year’s performance. We probably left it a bit late last year as in we could have been a week or two late starting with our pre season. We’re in it to win it this year for 2026.”

The club are currently scheduled to kick off their 2026 campaign with a cup game against Geraldine P Morans on March 8th with a 3pm start time.

Their league campaign will begin in April.