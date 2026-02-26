Jobs and Training – February 26, 2026
Local employment and training opportunities this week include:
Galco Steel acquired by Danish galvanizing firmBusiness
BALLYMOUNT company Galco Steel has been acquired by Danish galvanizing and paint group DOT. Galco, which has revenues of more than €45m,...
Rhasidat drops to third place on marketable listBusiness
TALLAGHT Olympian Rhasidat Adeleke has dropped to third place of Ireland’s most marketable sports star. In 2025, the Tallaght Athletics Club star...
Bank unveils €26 million investment in branchesBusiness
BRANCH upgrades are set to take place at AIB Clondalkin, and ESB premises in The Square shopping centre, Tallaght and ESB in...
The Address honoured to pick up gold awardsBusiness
THE Address Collective picked up accolades at the recent Gold Medal Hotel Awards The family-owned Irish hotel group, which counts The Kingswood...
AUTHOREcho Staff
