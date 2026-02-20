Blackforge battle back for a draw with leaders

BLACKFORGE FC made a cracking come back from 2-0 down to UCFL/AUL Premier Division leaders ROC Celtic to secure a point, in this cracking affair in Sacred Heart last Saturday afternoon, reports John Mooney.

ROC got off to a dream start when Jay O’Neill slotted home in the opening minute, and added to that 25 minutes later when Darren Kelly netted number two to put them in control.

But Leon Lawlor gave the Forge a lifeline when he reduced the deficit with five minutes to go to the break and, really, the next goal would be important for either side.

As it turned out Blackforge scored the fourth goal of this contest to level the tie and share the spoils, when Keith Quinn scored on 57 minutes.

GLENMALURE Rovers warmed up for their LFA Junior Shield quarter final against Portmarnock FC this Sunday with a 4-2 away win over OLV FC in Coldcut.

It was the kind of game that the management wanted for the lads, as they head into this hugh game for the club this weekend.

Daniel Kelch opened the scoring for Rovers after 25 minutes, but the rest of the goals in this contest came after the break with four goals in an eight minute spell.

Dean Gannon levelled the scores but Ryan Hyland regained the upper hand for Rovers, Darragh Monks made it 3-1 and just two minutes later it was 3-2 as Antonio Sanchez Ramos scored for OLV.

It was touch and go for the final 10 minutes of this game until the ever reliable Clayton Harte sealed the points in the last minute.

IN DIVISION 3C there is no stopping Ronanstown FC after they travelled to Whelan Park for a date with Larkview FC and ran out 4-1 winners.

Dylan Noctor opened their account after six minutes, but the home side responded with an equaliser through Cillian Singleton to leave the scores level at the break.

However three goals in the second half saw Ronanstown clock up their 15th win in the league with goals from John Luby, Derek Doyle and Ceidhlim Glynn.

Firhouse United kept up their challenge for at least the runner up slot in this Division, after they left it very late to bag the points in their game with IPY FC.

Michael Brady was the man of the moment when he popped up in the 91st minute, to finally see their way past a dogged IPY outfit after the sides were tied at 1-1.