Glenanne men return to the top of the league

Glenanne men’s hockey team returned to the top of the table in the league

GLENANNE’S Men team saw a week of contrasting emotions at Glenanne Park in what was a double gameweek.

A midweek victory against Trinity College Dublin saw them return to the top of the Leinster Men’s Division 1A league though their defence of the Nevill Davin Cup was brought to an end in a semi final against Three Rock Rovers just a few days later.

Glennane produced a composed and professional performance to overcome a spirit Trinity College side 3-1 to go top of the league.

From the opening exchanges the home side dictated the tempo, enjoyed long spells of possession and repeatedly found their way into the Trinity circle.

The breakthrough arrived in the first half when David Keogh finished clinically after clever work from Killian Hurley inside the D which gave Glenanne a deserved lead at the interval.

A tightly contested third quarter followed with both defences being well organised.

After a series of penalty corners Glenanne would get their second of the game through Lukas Odendaal’s drag flick, which deflected off the goalkeeper’s pads over the line.

Trinity were not beaten just yet however and pulled a goal back applying some serious late pressure which forced Glenanne into some frantic defensive moments.

The points were sealed when Hurley broke clear on the counterattack and calmly finished past the onrushing goalkeeper to restore the two goal cushion.

The result moved Glenanne up the table and capped a positive evening which saw Gary Shaw presented with the club’s 2024/25 Top Goalscorer award.

Confidence was high heading into Saturday’s Nevill Davin Cup semi final but Glenanne were left to rue missed chances as their cup run came to an end following a narrow 2-1 defeat.

Glenanne started brightly, dominating territory and creating a steady flow of circle entries yet clear opportunities were left unfinished.

Three Rock, meanwhile, looked dangerous on the break, turning the contest into a fast paced running game and exploiting space out wide.

Their persistence down the flanks eventually paid off as sustained pressure yielded the opening goal.

The home side pushed hard for an equaliser, particularly after Three Rock were temporarily reduced to ten men, but a combination of resolute defending and strong goalkeeping kept Glenanne at bay.

That frustration deepened in the third quarter when a turnover from an aerial ball sparked a counterattack that resulted in a second Three Rock goal, despite Glenanne enjoying much of the possession.

With time running out, Glenanne threw everything forward in the final quarter.

Wave after wave of attack was repelled until in the closing minutes a penalty stroke offered renewed hope.

David Keogh made no mistake from the spot, finishing emphatically to set up a tense finale.

However, Three Rock held firm through the remaining moments to book their place in the final.

It was truly a week that showcased Glenanne’s league credentials as well as the fine margins that define knockout hockey. A reminder that while consistency brings rewards over a season, cup competitions can hinge on moments.