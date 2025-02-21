Bliss cafe is back in business after it closed at end of last year

THERE was good news for a local business in Tallaght with the reemergence of a café that closed before Christmas.

The award-winning Bliss Cafe, located at St Dominic’s shopping centre, closed December 21 citing soaring costs as a primary reason for the decision.

It was a devastating blow for the community as Bliss was the only café in the shopping centre.

However, Bliss Café is back up and running once again, as customers were delighted to discover the local favourite was back in action.

The Echo understands it is under new ownership but has managed to retain most of its hard working staff.

The move was welcomed by residents in the community and it was business as usual this week for the busy café, who first started serving the community seven years ago.

Bliss Cafe recently won the Business category at the Tallaght Person of the Year Awards, run by Tallaght Community Council.

It was their third year being nominated for the awards and afterwards they took to social media to thank their hard working staff and “wonderful customers” who “choose us for their daily coffee, for their breakfast roll, or a cream cake, bread, lunch, sausage rolls.