Bliss Gymnasts shine with medal haul

Members of the Bliss Gymnastics tumbling squad who enjoyed a successful start to the season at the Flight Tumbling Invitational

BLISS Gymnastics had 13 gymnasts compete at the Flight Tumbling Invitational last Sunday which marked the opening competition of the new season.

Overall the gymnasts certainly made their mark securing an impressive tally of medals for the club.

First up were the FGA Intro Level 3 13+ girls, where Bliss secured a clean sweep of the podium. Hazel Coady took first place followed by Molli Mai McEnroe in second and Emma Devon in third.

The success continued in the FGA intro Level 3 11-12 category with another clean sweep for Bliss.

Caoimhe Smith claimed first place, Brooke Mahoney finished second while Niamh Kilgannon took third. Cara Sheridan was in the running for a podium spot also coming in fourth place.

This was one of the largest competition groups of the day making their achievement even more impressive.

In the afternoon session, Emelia Coleman was first up for Bliss in the Level 1 7-8 category. Competing at this level for the first time at just seven years old, performing multiple somersaults and flips, Emelia delivered an outstanding performance to take first place.

Next were two of Bliss Gymnastics highest level tumblers of the day, Halle Byrne and Ava Fay, competing at Level 3 in their respective age categories.

Both gymnast performed a challenging combination of flips, somersaults and whips with impressive precision earning them both gold medals. Halle took first place in the age 11-12 category with Ava doing well in the 13-14 category.

Last up for Bliss was Emily Toomey, competing at Level 2, Emily produced three excellent runs to secure a silver medal second place finish.

Just outside of the medal spots was Sophie Brady and Ciara Corrigan who were both competing at higher levels for the first time. Both gymnasts performed brilliantly and showed just how much progress they have made.

It was a fantastic opening competition for the Bliss Gymnastics Tumbling squad, with new levels being tackled, personal bests achieved and plenty of podium finishes along the way.

With the opening competition now complete, the team’s focus turns towards their next major challenge, the Irish National Championships at the end of the month.

They will be looking to continue their impressive performances in that competition as they enter the National Championships full of confidence.

TAGS Sport