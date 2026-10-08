Lucan boxing club’s golden run continues

Lucan Boxing Club's Nova Brabazon during the Golden Gloves skills tournament in Monkstown, where she was named best overall female boxer

LUCAN Boxing Club have been enjoying a very successful year with their most recent outing being at the Golden Gloves skills tournament held in Monkstown Boxing Club.

Club member Nova Brabazon earned the title of best overall female at the competition after taking on nine bouts over the course of two days last weekend.

She follows in the steps of her father and Lucan head coach Karl Brabazon who also represented Ireland at International Level at various different tournaments.

There was a team of seven boxers overall competing from Lucan with Benji Brusko, Leo Curran, Blake Yourell, Rayann Lynch, Raees Lynch and Rahim Lynch all competing in the competition.

The club has seen success in several different events this year such as at the Emerald BoxCup back in August where six boxers reached the finals and five won gold medals.

Nova Brabazon also fought on that day against an experienced Angela Kelly from Wexford.

Jason Wang reached the final after an impressive first round stoppage in his semi but was unable to get the final win in what was his first time competing.

James McMahon Carr had two solid wins on his route to the final and won via walkover after his opponent pulled out due to injury.

Naoise Dixon put on an unbelievable performance, winning all rounds and boxing brilliantly on the way to a gold medal, showing no signs of ring rust after an extended hiatus.

Isaac Tennant also picked up a gold after two convincing wins while Tychi Makengele fought three bouts, putting on a superb showing as he makes the switch to senior level.

Maksym Oshodi has also made waves for the club becoming the first ‘Elite’ to come from Lucan Boxing club. He had two solid wins at the Elite Boxcup and now competes against the very best fighters in the country.

The club would like to thank Lisa Brabazon, John Joyce and Sam Browne for helping over the weekend and assisting with corners.

The club now gears up for the National Intermediate Championship which will take place before the end of the year.