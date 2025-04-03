BMA Clondalkin’s junior team shine at National Championship

THE Kickboxing Ireland (KBI) national championships for juniors was held in the Kingswood Community Centre, Co Cavan at the weekend.

This is the only Sport Ireland recognised kickboxing national title so all divisions were crammed with the best of the best of talented Irish fighters looking to claim the top spot and with it a place on Team Ireland where they will compete at the European Championships in Braga, Portugal at the end of August this year.

Clondalkin’s team was on fire with a record nine junior national titles, four second place finishes and seven bronze medals after the two-day event.

Louise Shortt, still on a high from her brilliant performance at the Yokoso Dutch Open last week, claimed two junior national titles.

Louise dominated the competition, taking home gold in the LC OC -55kg and PF OC -55kg divisions.

Another double gold medallist is Fionn Kelly claiming top spot in the KL J M -79kg & LC J M -79kg.

This only his first outing at a junior national championships and already made his mark as the top junior of his weight category.

Brothers Arthur (12) and Robert Dryja (11) reached the podiums in their PF & LC categories.

They both finished with well-deserved double bronze medals each Our second pair of siblings competing were the Derwin brothers.

Both already very experienced competitors and their results spoke for themselves.

Cayden (17) was awarded first place in the K1 OJ M -71kg, runner up in the LC JM -69kg and a hard-fought bronze medal in the KL JM -60kg division.

Younger brother, Roan (13) was unstoppable in his LC & KL OC -42kg categories claiming national titles in each as well as runner up in the PF OC -42kg section Jamie Hawkins (8) made an impressive debut in his first national championships finishing as runner up in the CH PF +36kg category Michal Siry (15) claimed the junior national title in the PF OC -63kg and a respectable runner up finish in the LC OC -63kg division.

Gustas Grigius (16) was the last fighter for the Clondalkin team and finished as they started with another national title in the LC JM -84kg division.

The junior event was also the first round for the senior nationals where the seniors need to claim top spot in both senior events to claim top spot.

The second outing for the senior championships will be on the 27th April where we already have in contention for the top spot Jenny Mullins, Ciara O’Brien Douglas, Kym Fitzgerald, Sean Hawkins, Amanda Clancy, Matas Noreika, Donny Caren, Alex Barrett and Robert Barrett.

