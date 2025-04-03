Locals play their part for Ireland U17s reaching World Cup finals

Shamrock Rovers players Charles Akinrintayo, Victor Ozhianvuna, Brody Lee and Alex Noonan on their arrival at Dublin Airport following their qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held in Qatar, in November 2025 Photo by Sportsfile

THERE was plenty of local talent in the Ireland U17 soccer team that qualified for the World Cup.

Included were keeper Alex Noonan of Shamrock Rovers along with defender Billy Canny from St Patrick’s Athletic.

Midfielders Billy Hayes from St Patrick’s Athletic along with Shamrock Rovers trio Charles Akinrintayo, Brody Lee and Victor Ozhianvuna and former Kilnamanagh player Billy O’Neill who plays with Bray Wanderers.

Ireland secured their place for the finals in Qatar with a 5-0 win over Iceland.

The boys in green qualified for the Finals for the first time in their history as one of four best placed runners-up for qualification for the UEFA European Under-17 Championships.

Billy Canny of St Pat’s netted the second goal in what was a superb win for Ireland.

Speaking after qualification, Head coach Colin O’Brien said: “We came here with the belief that we could qualify for the EUROs.

“We knew there was a double prize at stake, and while we’re disappointed to not get to the European Championships, to reach a World Cup is an amazing achievement for the players and the staff.

“It’s a great achievement for our country.

“We knew the group would be tight and the squad of players is in a better place than they were in October.

“I had a good feeling we’d compete for top spot, the defining moment in the Belgium game was their penalty.

“But I feel we deserved to get to a World Cup.

“To get there is a reflection of the monumental effort from the players and staff over the last 11 days.

“Me and the staff always drill into the players that it’s all about getting through the first phase of qualifiers.

“It’s about putting yourself in the position to reach a Finals and we did that in October.

“Every game this week, the players performed exceptionally and they were hurting they didn’t win the game against Belgium and that was a positive sign within our environment.

“We beat Poland in Poland convincingly and put in a five star performance against Iceland.

“There are very good players up and down this country who work with exceptional coaches.

“This is a great news story for Irish football and it’s a great day for every person involved with the players’ development and they should take pride they helped them reach a World Cup.

“No matter the age group the World Cup is a huge event that captures the imagination and attention of the public.”