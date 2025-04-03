The Girls Trip: Zoe Miller releases her fourteenth novel

“THE original spark for The Girls’ Trip came about from a recurring nightmare I have.”

This is what Knocklyon author Zoe Miller has to say regarding her latest book. Her fourteenth novel is a suspenseful story about buried secrets and reckless behaviour finally come to light when Kim follows a lead to her estranged sister Anna.

Little does Kim realise she’s walking into danger.

‘The Girls’ Trip’ tells the story of a group of women who meet in sun drenched Ibiza, whose reckless behaviour has dark consequences for them just when they have the most to lose.

It was only when one of Zoe’s siblings happened to mention that they too had a similar nightmare that she felt it might be something worth exploring.

Along with that, she wanted to write about how impulsive decisions made in our heedless youth can come back to haunt us.

“Should they define the rest of our lives?” she reflects.

She began work on ‘The Girls’ Trip’ in spring 2023.

She had a first draft complete in summer 2024, followed by substantial rewrites, then line edits and copy edits.

There were breaks in between the various stages, and she signed off on the proofs in early January 2025.

When asked what her favourite project she has ever worked on is, Zoe responds, “At the moment, ‘The Girl’s Trip’ is closest to my heart because it’s my most recent project, and a lot of love and care went into developing all the characters, even the unsavoury ones!”

Even though it’s her fourteenth book, the writing of it provided “lots of challenges”.

This was partly because it’s a little darker than her previous novels.

Zoe chopped and changed the structure several times before finding the most gripping way of telling the story.

She is working on the next book in between promoting ‘The Girls’ Trip’, but it’s still in the early stages when anything could happen to the characters.

Zoe would like to thank her family, her editor Ciara Doorley, her line editor, her copy editor, her proofreader, her agent Sheila Crowley, her readers, and the staff at The Echo.

‘The Girls’ Trip’ publishes on April 3; be sure to check it out!