Plans for 38 apartments on village site
PLANS have been lodged for 38 apartments on the Main Road in Tallaght Village at the site known as Bruce House.
The site was once home to Bank of Ireland for close to four decades, until moving to a new premises further up Main Road around 2010.
AUTHORWilliam O Connor
