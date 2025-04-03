Plans to repair old wall damaged by Storm Eowyn
SOUTH Dublin County Council will need to appoint a contractor to repair a 11-meter section of an old wall damaged by a tree during Storm Éowyn.
On January 24, over 150 trees fell or were damaged by the storm across South Dublin, while SDCC crews responded to 222 call outs for reported incidents.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
