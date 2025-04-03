Search
Plans to repair old wall damaged by Storm Eowyn
The damaged section of the wall on Monastery Road

Alessia MicalizziApril 3, 2025 11:11 am

SOUTH Dublin County Council will need to appoint a contractor to repair a 11-meter section of an old wall damaged by a tree during Storm Éowyn.

On January 24, over 150 trees fell or were damaged by the storm across South Dublin, while SDCC crews responded to 222 call outs for reported incidents.

