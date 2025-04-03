Search
Over 67% of hospital users were ‘satisfied’ with service
Alessia MicalizziApril 3, 2025 11:03 am

Over 67 per cent of Tallaght University Hospital users were “satisfied” with the service according to a new study.

The Trinity College Dublin’s Health Assets and Needs Assessment (HANA) report assessed health services and quality of life in Tallaght based on the answers of 274 local households and 755 residents.

