Over 67% of hospital users were ‘satisfied’ with service
Over 67 per cent of Tallaght University Hospital users were “satisfied” with the service according to a new study.
The Trinity College Dublin’s Health Assets and Needs Assessment (HANA) report assessed health services and quality of life in Tallaght based on the answers of 274 local households and 755 residents.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
