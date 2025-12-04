BMA deliver exceptional performances

Three members of BMA Clondalkin proudly represented Ireland at the recent WAKO Senior & Masters World Kickboxing Championships in Abu Dhabi a record-breaking event for the sport.

This year’s championships brought together 58 countries and over 2,000 competitors, making it the largest senior world championships in WAKO history.

Jennifer Molloy and Ciara Douglas both delivered exceptional performances, each claiming a bronze medal on the world stage. Kym Fitzgerald also impressed, narrowly missing out on a medal after a tightly contested quarter-final bout.

Hosted in a world-class venue, the ADNEC Centre, the tournament showcased Abu Dhabi’s growing ambition to become the leading hub for kickboxing in Asia. The UAE continues to establish itself as a major force in hosting and promoting international combat sports events, marking an important step forward for the growth of kickboxing across the continent.

The three BMA athletes travelled with remarkable support and camaraderie, reflecting the strong community at the heart of BMA Clondalkin. Their preparation was led by Senior Coach Robert Barrett, who guided the training camp leading up to the championships.

“I’m very pleased with their performances,” said Coach Barrett. “They all had strategic fighting plans and for the most part it proved successful. This was their first major championship, now the base is done, and next year they will be much better prepared.”

Head Coach Ilija Salerno paid tribute to Barrett’s leadership and the athletes’ dedication.

“Rob has done tremendous work with the elite team in BMA Clondalkin,” Salerno said. “Fitness, strength, and endurance have all improved. All that is left now is more experience. In time, it will all fall into place.”

The achievements of Jenny, Ciara and Kym mark a proud milestone for BMA Clondalkin, as the club continues to raise its standards and represent Ireland with distinction on the global stage