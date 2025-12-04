Tallaght Martial Arts members shine in World Championships

TALLAGHT martial arts returned home last week from the WAKO Seniors & Masters World Championships in Abu Dhabi with an exceptional set of results across the Points Fighting, Light Contact and Full Contact categories.

The results mark one of the club’s strongest senior international performances to date. With over 80 countries represented the standard was exceptionally high. Tallaght’s senior athletes led the charge delivering world class performances against elite competitors from across the globe.

The club had four athletes in the senior division win medals with Callum O’Connor, Gar Ryan and Szymon Rycek all picking up bronze while Jodie Browne earned herself an impressive silver.

The senior results were particularly significant given the depth of the competition in their respective disciplines. Each athlete showed outstanding technical ability, resilience and composure on the world stage.

In the Masters division, Stephen Jones secured a gold medal earning his second Masters world title and adding to Tallaght’s impressive medal tally.

Tallaght Martial Arts fielded 13 athletes in total with Dillon King, Conor McGlinchey, Lauren O’Keefe, Shauna Fitzpatrick, Ellen McCaughey, Zara Jones, Eryn Birkhead and Tara Jones representing Ireland with pride, discipline and determination, performing strongly in one of the most competitive championships to date.

Head coach of the side Martin Bannon spoke on the side’s performance.

“This was an incredibly tough World Championships, with over 80 nations and some of the strongest fighters we’ve ever faced. Our Senior athletes in particular showed remarkable heart and technical excellence. Every one of them stepped up, performed with real pride and represented Tallaght and Ireland brilliantly. The results speak for themselves, but so does the attitude and effort behind them.”

Supported by their coaching team and medical support staff, the Tallaght squad demonstrated the depth of talent emerging from the club. Their success in Abu Dhabi continues to highlight the strength of martial arts in the community and sets the stage for further achievements in the year ahead.