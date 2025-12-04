St Mary’s U14 ladies make history

St Mary’s girls U14s side became the first in their club’s history to win a competition at Division 2 level Photo by Snap IT Events

ST MARYS girls U14s side became the first in their club’s history to win a competition at Division 2 level this past weekend as they overcame Naomh Mearnog in the U14 Division 2 Shield final.

The game was frantic from the get go and the two teams were extremely attacking throughout. Ultimately it would be St Marys who would get the best of the exchange on the day, setting a pace that Mearnog were not able to contend with.

Perhaps this would be due to having played a razor close Semi Final the Thursday prior to the final on Sunday.

Thursday’s game against Foxrock Cabinteely would see Marys come out on top by a single point and ensured they were at peak sharpness ahead of Sunday’s fixture.

Marys found themselves with a healthy nine point lead at the interval though it would be the second half where they truly kicked into another gear.

Keeping up the relentless pace they scored multiple goals throughout the second half and would end up coming out on top with a 7-11 to 3-06 scoreline.

The win is the second piece of silverware that the side has won this year after an impressive league campaign saw them finish on top of Division 3.

The side faced stiff competition in the championship coming up against Ballyboden and St Brigids in losing efforts. Manager Colin Cosgrove spoke on the achievement for the side as well as what they can expect next season.

“We came up against Ballyboden and St Brigids and they both beat us.

‘We learned a huge amount from that. Ballyboden were a Division 1 team last season so we took a lot from that into the shield.

‘Look, anything in Division 2 for a club the size of Marys is an amazing achievement.

‘The girls created history being the first ladies team in the clubs history to win a division 2 competition and it sets up nicely now for February in the Division 2 League.”

“We know how we can play, we don’t look at our individual players.

‘We play genuinely well as a team. We knew going up against the likes of Ballyboden of the world that it is going to be difficult to win games against teams like that but we learned so much from them.

‘Now after that I think we will be confident enough that we will be fine next year. You need a lot of luck as well but I think we will definitely hold our own in Division 2.”