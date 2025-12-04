Boden ladies clinch Division One crown

BALLYBODEN St Enda’s women’s team found redemption in the Division 1 league final last week.

The side played St Sylvesters at their Sancta Maria pitch and would emerge as winners with a 2-09 to 1-10 scoreline.

The league title is now the second trophy that the side has won this year after they had picked up the Division 1 Cup trophy a week previous thanks to a victory over Kilmacud Crokes.

Boden had found themselves as underdogs heading into the game against Sylvesters. The two sides had met previously in the year during the championship campaign where Syls had managed a decisive victory.

Despite this the Boden team maintained a supreme sense of confidence heading into the game.

Manager Kieran Rudden touched on why Ballyboden felt confident heading into the match.

“We quietly were. We were disappointed with our early exit from this year’s championship, but if anything, it galvanised the girls’ resolve and kept them hungry. They put in honest work in the few training sessions we had since and we were confident that we were getting better.”

The win for Boden was made even more impressive when looking at the standard of opposition faced. Sylvesters were unbeaten in their championship group and only lost to Kilmacud Crokes by a point in the final.

Their team is composed of several stars with current all star, Kate Sullivan, former all star Nicole Owens and seven time all star Sinead Aherne lining out for Sylvesters.

Sylvesters showed their attacking threat early on as Sullivan netted for Sylvesters within the opening minutes of the game. Finding themselves on the backfoot early on Boden would battle back to equal the score at 1-06 apiece heading into half time.

Karrie Rudden would play a big role in that first half grabbing the goal which brought Boden back into the game.

Upon the restart a huge second half performance would see Boden seize the victory. The side won a penalty upon the restart and after Emma Dineen converted, never looked like giving up their lead.

Kate Donaghy played a crucial role in keeping the scoreboard ticking over with 0-06 to her name, her clinical freetaking was on full display as five of her six points came from placed balls.

Manager Kieran Rudden highlighted the impressive team display.

“There were so many good performances that night to be fair. I’m the wrong man to ask for a player of the match!”.

The league and cup win represent the first pieces of silverware that the club’s ladies side have won in 15 years. This year will surely be one to remember with the club winning two of the three competitions they were involved in. The future of the side is certainly bright.