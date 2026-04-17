Boating groups should be included in plans for tourism along the Liffey

BOATING organisations should be included in plans to further possibilities for tourism in the River Liffey, according to Cllr Alan Hayes (Ind).

At the recent area meeting, Cllr Hayes asked South Dublin County Council to commit to meeting with the operators of Rafting Ireland and the Canoe Centre at Palmerstown Mills “to explore supports it can offer to further use the River Liffey from Lucan to Palmerstown to promote eco, sports and recreational water based tourism in the county.”

In response, SDCC said proposals for water-based activities in the Liffey are already included as part of the Lucan House & Demesne Masterplan.

“This includes the provision of a new boathouse and associated storage to enable water-sports activity on the river. These facilities form part of the broader plan to enhance recreational and tourism use of the river corridor.

“In progressing this work, the council will engage with the operators of Rafting Ireland and the Canoe Centre at Palmerstown Mills, along with other relevant stakeholders, to explore how best to support and further develop eco, sports, and recreational water-based tourism between Lucan and Palmerstown,” said SDCC.

Lucan House and Demesne Masterplan has been initially estimated to cost in the region of €20 million.

The project is co-funded by the Irish State and the European Union through the ERDF Southern, Eastern and Midland Regional Programme 2021- 2027.

Within the plan, the heritage conservation section details the restoration and adaptive reuse of protected structures such as Lucan House, the bathhouse, boat house, and stables, for public use.

Lucan House and Demesne will be designed to support active lifestyles and mental wellness, integrating open spaces, walking and cycling trails, “sensory landscapes and spaces for quiet reflection all accessible to users of all abilities.”

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