Boden face Dingle in All-Ireland Club semis

BALLYBODEN take on Munster Champions Dingle in the All-Ireland Football Club semi-final this weekend as they prepare for a huge clash on Saturday in Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Ballyboden are looking for their first All-Ireland final since 2016 where they emerged victorious winning their first Senior football title. 2025 has been a massive year for them where they won their first county championship since 2019.

They have looked to be a grade above their competition so far cruising through the Dublin Championship before picking up wins against Castletown Liam Mellowes, Tullamore and Athy in fairly dominant performances to win the provincial crown.

Now on the cusp of an All-Ireland final they will have a tough match on their hands as they come up against a Dingle side which has been dedicated to making history in this championship campaign.

2025 was a hugely impressive year for Dingle with the side winning their first county championship in 77 years after being defeated by Dr Crokes in the final the previous year.

Following on their success at county level they would emerge unlikely victors at a provincial level as they won the Munster Football Club Championship following a win against St Finbarr’s for the first time in the history of the club.

Now presented with the opportunity to go all the way for the first time ever Dingle are an incredibly dangerous outfit with a number of well known stars in the team.

The most prolific of these being captain Paul Geaney. A staple of the Kerry lineout over the last ten years, Geaney has won a host of honours at Intercounty level including two all stars and multiple All Irelands.

He is joined by other Geaneys, Michael, Dylan and Conor who also make up a significant portion of the Dingle forward line.

Another man to keep an eye out for is Tom O Sullivan recipient of three all star awards at intercounty level.

The side from Kerry will have another boost heading into the semi final after it was recently announced that they will be retaining the services of Mark O’Connor ahead of the match.

A former captain of the Kerry minor side, O’Connor was considered one of the brightest prospects for the Kingdom before making the move to the AFL where he has played professionally for Geelong since 2017.

Afforded the opportunity to play with Dingle during the off season, O’Connor has managed to extend his time with Dingle longer than previously expected given their historic performances in 2025.

While not expected to be able to play in the latter stages of the championship it appears that Dingle will be able to rely on him in this upcoming semi final against Ballyboden St Endas and he is certainly someone that Boden need to be watching out for as a key danger man.