This weeks front pages – January 1, 2026 – Year in Review 2025 Edition!

Echo StaffJanuary 1, 2026 9:14 am

The Echo Newspaper Year in Review 2025 Edition is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and support the continuation of local news and quality journalism in your community.

Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…

Tallaght

West

Year in Review

Life

Sport

