This weeks front pages – January 1, 2026 – Year in Review 2025 Edition!
The Echo Newspaper Year in Review 2025 Edition is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.
Check out our front pages here for real local news that matters to you…
Echo Year in Review May 2025Year in Review 2025
Echo celebrates 45 years (May 1 Edition) The Echo staff celebrated the 45th anniversary of the newspaper by telling readers about its...
Echo Year in Review June 2025Year in Review 2025
St Anne’s GAA Club pays tribute to Gerry Anderson who passed away (June 5 Eddition) The Tallaght GAA community paid tributes to...
Echo Year in Review July 2025Year in Review 2025
Sean ‘The Doc’ Doherty passed away (July 10 edition) Captain of Heffo’s army and Wanderers GAA’s most decorated player ever Sean ‘The...
Echo Year in Review August 2025Year in Review 2025
Tallaght recorded highest birthrate in entire country in 2022 (August 7 Edition) Tallaght recorded the highest birth rate in the entire country...
AUTHOREcho Staff
