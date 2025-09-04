Boden tops in derby

BALLYBODEN St Enda’s managed to do enough to overcome their local rivals St Jude’s on Saturday afternoon.

The contest would be won by 12 points in the Dublin Senior One Hurling Championship game held in Parnell Park.

The second quarter of the game would be where Boden truly came into their own, the match would be close for the first 15 minutes with only two separating the teams but for the remainder of the first half Boden would dominate to score 1-08 without reply to lead 1-15 to 0-5 by the time of the interval.

St Judes would fire back in the second half with some scores of their own but they would be unable to close the gap that Boden had created.

In fact, Boden should have scored their first goal of the match just two minutes into the game with David Keogh through on goal, Judes keeper Ross O’Reilly did well to close the distance and disrupt the shot.

Conor Nolan would open the scoring for Judes shortly after and Conor Dooley from Boden and Diarmaid McLoughlin from St Judes would trade points in quick succession.

Boden would begin to take control of the game after capitalising on a series of poor restarts from Judes with John McGuire, James Madden, Fionn Murphy and Niall McMorrow all managing to secure scores to leave them three points clear 10 minutes into the game.

Judes would find themselves in further trouble as the second quarter started as Boden truly began to pull away with a multitude of frees as well as a series of scores from McMorrow began to widen the gap.

David Keogh would make up for his earlier miss in the game and strike home a goal in the 21st minute after a poor puck out from St Jude’s was intercepted. Judes would eventually score just before the half time interval with Callum Graham ending their 16 minute dry spell but the damage had already been done with the side trailing to Boden by 13 points at halftime.

Judes would somewhat come back into the game at the beginning of the second half, Ciaran Hogan and Conor Nolan both managing to get themselves on the scoresheet.

What the side really needed however was a goal and it would arrive in the 41st minute with substitute John Carty converting the rebound after a Conor Nolan shot had been parried.

Boden would ride out the game in style however and never looked to be in any real danger continuously adding scores to their tally throughout the second half. James Madden and Timmy Hammersley adding to the tally in the final quarter only confirmed their result further with the dismissal of Jack Lambert in the 52nd minute being too little too late for St Judes to take advantage.

There is one round left of fixtures left in the round robin stage of the championship before the quarter finals, Boden have put themselves as nailed on for a quarter final with Judes needing a big win against Naomh Barrog in a weeks time if their championship is to continue.