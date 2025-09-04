Clondalkin Celtic go goal crazy

Clondalkin Celtic beat IPY FC 4-1 to make it three wins from three and sit top of the league Photos by John Mooney

THREE games in eight days, 17 goals scored, four conceded and nine points in the bag have Clondalkin Celtic sitting top of the UCFL Division 3C section at the end of the first week of the new season, reports John Mooney.

Last Saturday in Clondalkin Leisure Centre it was Lucan’s IPY FC who faced the new look Celts, and after putting on a decent show had to bow to the power Clondalkin have when they turned the screw in a commanding second half to win out 4-1.

The home side have hit the ground running since the opening day and after just 10 minutes of this game had the lead, when Gavin Greene headed home a corner from the right from Robert Murray.

They could have easily doubled that lead before IPY got back in the game on 25 minutes, but Dylan Connor saw his effort well saved and then Adam Kinsella just lobbed his effort inches wide.

IPY’s Muneeb Rouf took a corner from the left hand side of the field, keeper Derek McHugh could only parry the ball and Asad Ridoy was on hand to slot home.

That goal gave manager David Gilligan some food for thought and at half time he set the lads straight, and they responded within two minutes of the restart.

Dean Bollard latched onto a through ball from Abdul Hamidouche, rounded the keeper and rolled the ball home.

Tails were up and five minutes later it was 3-1 as Kinsella broke free from midfield and fired in a shot that was saved, but the ball came back to him and centred for Connor to score.

It meant that IPY had to throw players forward and inevitably leave gaps at the back, which the home side were only too happy to exploit and on 76 minutes they bagged the points with goal number four.

Daniel Mitchell won a battle in the middle of the park and played a one-two with Kinsella, before firing home to the bottom left hand corner of the net.

First week done and dusted, three wins, plenty of goals and top of the league for Clondalkin, so far so good.

CLONDALKIN CELTIC: Dave Brennan, Dean Bollard, Dylan Connor, Daniel Mitchel, Derek McHugh, Wayne Elliot, Gavin Greene, Adam Kinsella, Abdul Hamidouche, Stephen Bermingham, Robert Murray, Eugene Hill, Sean Murphy, Eoin Murrar, Sean Eustace.Jamie Kearney, Adam O’Keefe.