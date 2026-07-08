Boden’s c’ship dream still alive

Action from the match between Ballyboden and Sylvester’s Photo by Dave Rusk

THE title race in AFL Division 3 is heating up with a number of teams still in contention as we come into the tailend of the league campaign.

Ballyboden St Enda’s are one of the teams still left fighting for a top spot. They battled against St Sylvester’s last weekend with a 2-17 to 4-09 victory in Broomfield.

Boden got off to a solid start in the game with the halftime scoreline reading 0-09 to 1-05 in their favour. Luke Byrne was responsible for three of those scores.

The second half saw them start strongly with points from Paddy Curry, Ciaran O Se, Fionn Keating and the aforementioned Byrne pushing them further clear.

Their main weakness throughout the game was their concession of goals at regular intervals which undermined their control at various points of the game.

Collie Dunne, Michael McDonald and Byrne kept Boden in the hunt however and Paddy Curry’s goal deep into injury time managed to put enough distance between themselves and the opposition.

The win leaves them joint on points with Ballyboughal and just a single point behind St Annes who currently lead the division on 22 points.

The top four teams have all played 14 games and Na Fianna are waiting in the wings on 20 points with just 13 games played while Round Towers Clondalkin have played 14 games and also sit on 20 points.

With 16 teams taking part in the league each team is set to play 15 matches so we are headed into the final round of fixtures for the season.