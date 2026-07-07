Rovers begin Champions League charge in Malta

Shamrock Rovers embark on the first game of their European campaign tonight when they take on Maltese side Floriana in the first round of Champions League qualifying.

The first leg will take place at 6:30pm tonight with the team travelling to Malta.

Floriana are Maltese champions and have been active in the transfer market over the last number of weeks, bringing in several new players to their squad as well as successfully extending the contracts of a number of players.

Rovers will be hoping that they can go as far as they can in the Champions League qualification, while it is unlikely that they would qualify for the group phase of the tournament, reaching later qualification rounds puts them in a much stronger position to secure Europa League and Conference League football.

Manger Stephen Bradley has made numerous references in recent years that reaching the Europa League is a goal for the club and now that they are on the champions path they are in a strong position to do so.

Rovers come into the game off the back of a 2-1 victory against Sligo Rovers, that game saw them come back from being 1-0 down at halftime to pick up all three points.

Bradley commented on the result heading into the fixture.

“It was important. I think we know from previous experiences in Europe that your league game before Europe is an important game because you don’t play in the league for some time.

‘So we knew Friday was an important game and also that it’d be a difficult game. It was an important win at an important time of the season.”

“There were certain aspects we weren’t happy with.

‘As I said after the game, we came away from the game plan a bit at times and that was hurting us rather than helping us. I felt the changes made us stronger and gave us real energy and quality in the game.”

There are a number of players who are unavailable for the game at the weekend. Jonathan Afolabi comes into the squad for the first time though he is not fit to start, Tunmise Sobowale did not travel with the team due to illness and World Cup star Pico Lopes has been granted a few days off by Bradley coming off his campaign with Cape Verde.

“He rang me the next morning [after Argentina defeat] and he said he’d make it back to travel to Malta with us on Monday, that probably sums him up, I said, ‘No, Pico, you need to stay and enjoy these moments and we will see you when we’re back’ and he was delighted then.

‘He went to Cape Verde with the team.”

“Pico will be fine. He’s a few days now to relax at home with his family and have a bit of reflection and then he’s back in with us later on in the week and ready to go.”

Danny Grant, Dan Cleary and Victor Ozhianvuna also miss out on the game through injury. The club are waiting on doctor’s clearance for Danny Mandroiu to return while Gary O’Neill has rejoined training.