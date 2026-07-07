Flash Fiction event draws ‘smashing’ crowd in Ballyfermot Library

“What an amazing show of such talent once again in Ballyfermot!” exclaims Lisa.

The ‘Flash Fiction’ event in Ballyfermot Library had an “absolutely smashing turnout” according to Mary Sheehan.

Organised by the Ballyfermot Library’s Creative Writers Group, community members were asked to submit a piece of flash fiction, ranging from 750 to 1500 words, with a deadline of April 30.

The event took place on May 6, when writers were asked to read their pieces out loud to the community.

15 entries were submitted, and roughly 55 people came to hear the stories and to see the exhibition in its launch.

The entries were from local writers from ages as young as 9 years old.

The stories ranged from serious to heartwarming in nature, such as Grainne Toher’s ‘The Wake’, which is told from the point of view of a beloved and deceased family dog.

Two poets read at the event, including Niamh O’Brien, who read ‘The Writer’, which was a fascinating commentary on social media culture and creativity.

The exhibition has been received warmly by visitors, with Niall, who submitted his own story, says “all the readers showed great potential for future writing.”

A visitor called Nick said of the exhibition and event, “Absolutely brilliant stories and very well presented by the speakers. “The stories were all so different and yet so wonderful.”

In regard to the show of talent on display, Lisa comments, “Long may it continue. Well done to all the storytellers and to the lovely people who gave up time for the evening.”

The Writers’ Group are keeping all of the flash fiction submissions on display in Ballyfermot Library until September 1 for any visitor who would like to read the “fabulous” works.