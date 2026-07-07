SubSounds Youth Festival back for 2026 as 150 young Musicians gear up to take over

“It’s just all around a really fun day and a great way for young people to get to know each other and find people their age with the same interests,” beams young Clondalkin singer-songwriter Sadhbh Keane.

Following the resounding success of the first three stagings of the festival in 2023, 2024, and 2025 the SubSounds Youth Music Festival, presented in partnership with Music Generation, is set to return in July 2026.

The festival will feature approximately 150 young musicians, aged 12-18, from various counties across Leinster, including South Dublin, Kildare, Fingal, Meath, Wicklow, and Dublin City.

Over the course of the day, on four stages, audiences will be treated to an eclectic mix of contemporary popular music, traditional music, classical music, and jazz ensembles.

The festival highlights the work of numerous youth music and arts initiatives, such as SubSounds Music Collective, Behind The Scenes Productions and NOISE Music.

CONTACT Studio (an SDCC Arts Office initiative) and Music Generation will play a crucial role, connecting a wide array of musical expressions and making the festival a true representation of the creativity of the new generation.

Staying true to the SubSounds and Music Generation ethos, the focus will be on original compositions.

Young musicians will be encouraged to showcase sets predominantly featuring their own music, fostering a culture of originality and artistic expression.

The SubSounds Youth Music Festival places a strong emphasis on participation, civic engagement, and pride among both participants and audiences.

Young musicians are involved in every aspect of the festival, from pre-production to event delivery.

Their roles include site dressing, road crew duties, stewarding, stage management, sound checks, MC-ing, and performing.

Additionally, they will be consulted on marketing and programming, playing a vital role in building public awareness and engagement.

Each festival team (Production, PR, Event Management, and Programming) will work alongside young assistants, providing them with ownership, stewardship, and invaluable training for future events.

The Youth Music Festival is more than “just an event” but also a “stepping stone for young musicians to reach new heights”, according to Martin Moran, SubSounds Programme Manager.

SubSounds have partnered with Music Generation to “create a festival that not

only highlights these young talents but also supports their development into professional musicians.”

Through this collaboration, they aim to offer young artists the “invaluable” experience of performing on a professional stage, helping them to “hone their skills and gain the confidence needed to succeed in their musical careers”.

In preparing for the festival, Sadhbh has had to rehearse, finalise the set list, and practise new songs, hoping to ensure a polished performance.

After this festival, Sadhbh and her band will be releasing a single on July 17 called ‘Hate Me Now’, performing in the 2026 Forest Fest in Emo, Laois, on July 24, and releasing an EP in October.

“We’re really looking forward to it now,” she beams.

She would like to thank Martin for his continuous support, mentorship, and generosity, including lending gear and booking rehearsal rooms, as well as festival staff and mentors for their support in helping to prepare for the festival.

SubSounds Youth Music Festival takes place on Saturday, July 11 in the County Hall Car Park in Parthalán Place between Rua Red Arts Centre and County Library, Tallaght.

There will be a couple of outdoor stages as well as sessions in Rua Red.

The car park will host the main stage with food trucks and the open mic stage in Parthalan Place.

Sensory Explorers will also be there for anyone who needs time to relax.

SubSounds Youth Music festival is supported by the Arts Council, Music Generation, Noise Music, Alternative Entertainments, CONTACT Studio, Music Network and South Dublin County Council.