Ana Liffey Drug Project urges ‘One First Step’ towards support

Ana Liffey outreach workers Jonathan Fay and Caroline McElroy with Dawn Russell, CEO of the charity which supports people in communities struggling to cope with social harms

Ana Liffey Drug Project has launched a new freephone number to make it easier for people who are facing the downward spiral of social harms to seek help.

The charity, which has centres in Dublin, the Mid West and the North East of Ireland, has urged those in need to reach out and take ‘One First Step’ towards support.

Those seeking support from the Ana Liffey Project, either for themselves or a loved one, can contact the charity free of charge on 1800 78 68 28.

Services provided include addiction services, housing assistance, support in attending medical appointments, gender-specific health and counselling services and mental health supports.

Established in 1982 in North Inner City Dublin, Ana Liffey was first set up to help those in active addiction but has since broadened its reach.

The charity also supports people experiencing gender-based violence and homelessness, as well as other social harms.

CEO of Ana Liffey, Dawn Russell, who has worked with the harm-reduction charity for almost 20 years, says the charity is striving to create a compassionate Ireland by providing a safe space for people enduring social harms in our communities.

“We want to help those vulnerable members of our society access services that can help them improve and rebuild their lives. Social harms can cover quite a lot and our work has evolved over the years, and will continue to evolve as needed,” she said.

The charity’s tagline, ‘From Harm to Hope’ emphasises the true nature of the work that nurses, counsellors and case managers do to help those in need through difficult times.

“We want people to acknowledge that there is also hope. The destruction to people’s lives; it can improve with the right services and that’s why we are here, to help people access those services.”

With a total of centres operating in Dublin, as well as providing services across the Mid West region – covering Limerick, Clare, Tipperary – and the North East, through its new Louth service, the charity aims to help those in need as far and wide as possible.

Ana Liffey also runs the Law Engagement and Assisted Recovery programmes in Limerick and Dublin cities, in partnership with An Garda Síochána.

LEAR provides intensive, person-centred case management to people with complex needs related to addiction, criminality, homelessness and mental health.

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