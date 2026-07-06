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Proposals to provide bus shelter in Rathcoole

Proposals to provide bus shelter in Rathcoole

Echo StaffJuly 6, 2026 11:58 am

Plans are in place to provide bus shelters at two South Dublin locations, Bus Stop number 104301 at Rathcoole and another at the Johnstown Road stop.

Designs for both bus shelters are currently awaiting approval from the National Transport Authority, following a reached agreement by SDCC.

It is anticipated that works will commence on a phased basis, subject to dependencies, with an installation initial target set during the summer holiday period, where feasible.

The Council has stated it continues to progress the provision of bus shelter infrastructure Rathcoole, Saggart, Newcastle and Brittas, saying it “recognising the importance of improving public transport facilities for local communities.”

Several locations have been identified and are under consideration, as design proposals have been developed and submitted to the NTA for review.

The SDCC clarified the need for approval from the NTA prior to continued development,

“All bus shelter and associated infrastructure proposals are subject to NTA approval, which is a necessary step in ensuring compliance with national standards and integration with wider transport planning objectives.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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