The Career Expert with Sarah Louise: How to Answer Interview Questions with Confidence

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from over 16 years in recruitment, it’s that interviews don’t have to be something you fear.

Every week I speak to candidates who tell me they’re nervous, worried they’ll say the wrong thing or simply freeze when they’re asked a question.

The good news? Confidence isn’t something you’re born with it’s something you build through preparation.

One of my biggest pieces of advice is not to memorise answers.

Employers can tell when someone is reciting a script. Instead, throughout your own experiences and be ready to talk about them naturally.

Remember, no one knows your story better than you.

A fantastic way to structure your answers is by using the STAR technique:

Situation – What was happening?

Task – What needed to be done?

Action – What did you do?

Result – What was the outcome?

This simple method helps you stay focused and allows employers to clearly see the skills and experience you bring to the table.

Before any interview, spend time researching the company.

Read the job description carefully and prepare examples that demonstrate your communication skills, teamwork, problem-solving abilities and achievements.

Employers aren’t looking for perfection they’re looking for someone who is genuine, prepared and eager to learn.

Body language is just as important as what you say.

Walk in with a smile, make eye contact, sit confidently and don’t be afraid to pause for a moment before answering a question.

Taking a breath shows you’re thinking, not struggling.

One thing I always remind candidates is that an interview is a conversation, not an interrogation.

It’s your opportunity to discover if the company is the right fit for you too. Prepare a few thoughtful questions at the end it leaves a lasting impression.

Most importantly, believe in yourself. If you’ve been invited to interview, the employer already sees potential in your application. Your job is simply to let your personality, experience and enthusiasm shine through.

Good luck to everyone currently searching for their next opportunity.

Catch me next month for more practical career advice and job search tips in my next Career Expert column!