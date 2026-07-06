Clondalkin Primary Care Centre hosts launch of Community Neuro-Rehabilitation Team for HSE

Minister Emer Higgins TD speaking with service user Kaythlyn Smith and Clinical Nurse Specialist Oonagh Crean, as Minister Higgins officially launched the Community Neuro-Rehabilitation Team (CNRT) for HSE Dublin and Midlands at Clondalkin Primary Care Centre.

Clondalkin Primary Care Centre hosted the launch of the Community Neuro-Rehabilitation Team for HSE Dublin and Midlands on June 22.

The specialist service, which forms part of the National Neuro-Rehabilitation Strategy, provides neuro-rehabilitation for people living with neurological conditions within Dublin and Midlands.

The launch was attended by service users, HSE staff, rehabilitation specialists, representatives from community and voluntary organisations and stakeholders from across the neuro-rehabilitation network.

Minister of State, Emer Higgins, was “delighted” to attend the event to launch the new service, saying;

“Access to specialist rehabilitation can make a profound difference to people living with neurological conditions, helping them maximise their independence and quality of life.

This service represents an important step in ensuring that people can access high-quality rehabilitation closer to home and, at a time when they need it most.”

The Community Neuro-Rehabilitation Team involved in this service is a key component of the region’s Managed Clinical Rehabilitation Centre.

Alongside the National Rehabilitation Hospital and Peamount Healthcare, the team works to ensure people can access specialist rehabilitation services at the right time and in the right setting.

The necessity of this service is reflected in its numbers, as it has received 128 referrals since becoming operational in December 2025.

Integrated Health Area Manager at HSE Dublin South West, Orlagh Claffey, emphasised the significance of a development such as this within the region, saying;

“The Community Neuro-Rehabilitation Team is already having a positive impact on the lives of service users and their families.

It reflects our commitment to providing integrated, person-centred care and ensuring equitable access to specialist services for people living with neurological conditions.”

The service is designed to support people following discharge from acute and specialist rehabilitation services, while also providing ongoing rehabilitation support within the community.

The team of health and social care professionals alongside support staff with specialist expertise in neuro-rehabilitation delivers tailored programmes based on individual needs and goals.

The Community Neuro-Rehabilitation Team is one of a number of developments supporting the continued implementation of the National Neuro-Rehabilitation Strategy and strengthening rehabilitation services throughout HSE Dublin and Midlands.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme