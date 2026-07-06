Africa Day celebration

Tallaght Library hosted another fantastic day of fun and celebration at this year’s Africa Day with attendees “already looking forward to next year.”

With over 100 attendees and several African countries represented, the festival highlighted the talent and all that the local African community has to offer in Tallaght.

It was especially exciting this year as Nigeria Ambassador to Ireland, Her Excellency Iibiyemi Aisha Ajiboye-Roberts was duly represented by Lady Fatima Ojiaku on the day.

A special award ceremony was held on the day where awards including Artist of the Year, Recognition Award and Volunteers of the Year were presented.

Local artist, Vincy Jonathan Enagie, who professionally goes by VJ Jaxson, won the Artist of the Year award for his creativity.

Afrobeat musician, Prince Dare Mercy-Folagbade was awarded the Recognition Award for the message of positivity and unity that he spreads through music.

This year’s Volunteer of the Year award went to two valuable members of the community; Segun Felix and Matthew Alaba Ataifo, who have both generously donated their time to the community over the past year.

Organisers also presented Appreciation Awards to team leaders and senior management members from Tusla to thank them for their support of cultural diversity initiatives.

Recipients of these awards included Elizabeth McGowan, Sandra McCann, Miriam Keegan and Evelyn Oboh.

The festival, which takes place every year, was organised by Integration of All Children in Ireland in collaboration with South Dublin Migrant Integration Forum to celebrate African culture and heritage.

The global impact of African music was recognised on the day, with several musical performances from a range of local artists, such as Pius.

With face painting, plenty of traditional food and lively dancing, there was no shortage of entertainment for all ages throughout the day.

Chairperson of SDMIF and IACI, Yemi Ojo, told The Echo about the busy summer that is expected for those involved with the SDMIF and IACI this year.

With another Africa Day now wrapped up, Yemi is now readying herself and the team for the Social Inclusion Summer Camp that is due to take place in July.

Yemi has worked hard in the Jobstown and wider Tallaght community for the past 20 years, having first set up the summer camp in 2004.

She organised the camp as an affordable alternative to mainstream summer camps for children, alongside her husband, and it has been a roaring success ever since.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme