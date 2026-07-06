Sentencing later this year for man who threatened to kill prison officers

A man who threatened to kill or cause serious harm to two prison officers will be sentenced later this year.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Dylan Smith (35) of Captains Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, pleaded guilty to two counts of threat to kill or cause serious harm against two prison officers at the Mater Hospital and Mountjoy Prison on August 19 and 20, 2025.

Detective Garda Andrew Harte told Stephen Montgomery, BL, prosecuting, that at the time of the incident, Smith was serving a prison sentence in Mountjoy Prison.

He said that at 9.30pm, a “Code Red” was received over the radio, and prison officers rushed to Smith’s cell, where they found him unresponsive.

The court heard that Smith came around and was taken by emergency services to the Mater Hospital. Prison officers reported that Smith was aggressive and abusive towards hospital staff.

Smith then said to one of the prison officers, “I will go out of my way to get your address, and when you wake up, I will be at the foot of your bed.” Smith also made threats against the prison officers’ children.

Det Garda Harte told the court that after Smith was released from hospital and transferred back to prison, he threatened the officer who had originally found him in his cell.

Smith said, “I will see you on the outside with all my brothers,” and that he would be at the end of the officer’s bed with an axe.

Det Garda Harte agreed with Pieter Le Vert, BL, defending, that his client was the subject of a very serious assault while in prison and that his life was saved due to the actions of the prison officers,

The garda agreed that Smith had received some news on the day in question, then took drugs and tried to end his life.

Mr Le Vert told the court that Smith left school aged 12 and developed alcohol and drug addiction issues at a young age.

He said his client has been in custody since 2022 and suffered a serious attack in prison, highlighting that Smith owes his life to the prison officer who intervened during the attack.

Mr Le Vert told the court that Smith has incurable bladder cancer and on the day in question, he received news that a shadow on his bladder had gotten bigger and took drugs and tried to end his life.

Counsel said that Smith is now back on an enhanced prisoner regime and is undertaking drug counselling.

Mr Le Vert asked the court to take into account his clients’ signed pleas, which highlight his remorse and his health concerns.

Judge Martin Nolan told the defence counsel that he wished to see a medical report from Smith’s treating consultant. He said these threats were graphic; not only were the prison officers threatened, but also their children.

He adjourned sentence until October 8 next.