Griffeen Park near complete and will be playable soon

It is anticipated that the GAA pitch at Griffeen Park will be playable in approximately six weeks’ time.

This update was delivered following a request from Councillor Louise O’Toole, who asked for an estimated time frame and whether there is outstanding work that must be completed before it can return to operation.

It was clarified by SDCC that “the fences surrounding the pitch have recently been removed and the contractor is now working on grading the boundary and also completing some remedial work on the pitch.”

Over the next six weeks, the goals are set to be erected on the pitch and further inspections are due to take place to ensure any remedial works are carried out.

SDCC told Councillor O’Toole that the pitch must be at an acceptable standard for opening by the time the goals are erected.

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