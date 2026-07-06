Search
Griffeen Park near complete and will be playable soon
Griffeen Park

Griffeen Park near complete and will be playable soon

Grace HarteJuly 6, 2026 11:13 am

It is anticipated that the GAA pitch at Griffeen Park will be playable in approximately six weeks’ time.

This update was delivered following a request from Councillor Louise O’Toole, who asked for an estimated time frame and whether there is outstanding work that must be completed before it can return to operation.

It was clarified by SDCC that “the fences surrounding the pitch have recently been removed and the contractor is now working on grading the boundary and also completing some remedial work on the pitch.”

Over the next six weeks, the goals are set to be erected on the pitch and further inspections are due to take place to ensure any remedial works are carried out.

SDCC told Councillor O’Toole that the pitch must be at an acceptable standard for opening by the time the goals are erected.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

Read More


Sentencing later this year for man who threatened to kill prison officers

Ballyfermot

A man who threatened to kill or cause serious harm to two prison officers will be sentenced later this year. Dublin Circuit...

Traffic measures implemented to enhance safety at school entrances

Clondalkin

Several traffic management measures have been introduced on the Old Nangor road to enhance safety and improve accessibility ahead of the opening...

80km/h speed limit at N81 Tallaght Village “is not considered appropriate”

Tallaght

The 80km/h speed limit at the N81 Tallaght Village/Old Bawn Road “is not considered appropriate” as a feasibility study is underway to...

‘I would tell new mayor to enjoy it’

News

Mayor Pamela Kearns handed over her title to her successor Cllr Francis Timmons last Friday,  after a “really positive” year in the...

New mayor ‘full of emotion’

News

Newly elected Mayor Francis Timmons is still “taking it all in” following last Friday’s SDCC AGM at which he was chosen as...

Negotiations for new pub on Belgard site close to conclusion

News

Lidl are close to securing a deal with a hospitality vendor to fill the planned pub site at their €12m Cookstown complex...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST