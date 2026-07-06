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Traffic measures implemented to enhance safety at school entrances
The entrance to the two schools

Traffic measures implemented to enhance safety at school entrances

Grace HarteJuly 6, 2026 10:47 am

Several traffic management measures have been introduced on the Old Nangor road to enhance safety and improve accessibility ahead of the opening of two new schools.

Gaelscoil na Camóige and Gaelscoil Chluain Dolcáin are both located in the vicinity of the Old Nangor Road, where a new one-way vehicular circulation system has been incorporated.

These new measures prioritise pedestrian access through the removal of the existing vehicular access arrangement and the addition of pedestrian access points.

Significant bicycle parking provision and infrastructure as well as a SDCC’s financial contribution towards improved local cycling infrastructure also supports active travel to school.

For safe vehicle access, a new one-way system within the school campus and a dedicated set-down area for busses and vehicles are included in the plans.

A Mobility Management Plan is required to be updated within six months of the schools’ opening, which will incorporate travel data, modal share targets and measures to promote sustainable travel.

To identify potential safety hazards to any type of road user and in turn, suggest measure to eliminate or mitigate any problems, a Stage 3 Road Safety Audit will be required following completion of the development prior to opening to traffic.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

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