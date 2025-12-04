Boh’s €63m bonanza brings call for St Pat’s

Calls have been made for Dublin City Council not to leave St Patrick’s Athletic in the dark after a €63 million project to redevelop rival Bohemians’ stadium Dalymount Park got the green light.

Councillor Vincent Jackson urged the council not to forget St Pat’s and the Richmond Park redevelopment after they made headway with the Dalymount Park plans for Bohs.

Costs for the planned Dalymount redevelopment have ballooned to an estimated €63 million, with the council needing to borrow €34 million for the project ten years after the stadium was purchased by the council for €3.8 million.

Cllr Jackson said: “Delighted that we all are that the city council has agreed to additional expenditure for the redevelopment of Dalymount Park, those of us in the southwestern side of the city want to make sure that St Patrick’s Athletic isn’t lost in that equation.

“And I know we are not the primary developers here, but we are supporting the redevelopment of Richmond Park.”

St Patrick’s Athletic has had “considerable engagement” with several departments of Dublin City Council as they look to finalise their plans for the stadium makeover.

The club has been in contact with the local authority to discuss the impact their proposed redevelopment of Richmond Park would have on the River Camac.

The club ground is located by the banks of the Camac and behind properties on Emmet Road, one of which is in use by the club and several of which have been bought up by the council as part of the process.

Administrative Officer at Dublin City Council Margaret Mooney provided an update on the redevelopment process in a recent area committee meeting.

The Administrative Officer stated: “There’s been considerable engagement with St Patrick’s Athletic with various departments in the council.

“They are looking at the flood risks, flood projects and drainage and the impact on the River Camac with their proposed development, any impact it would have there.

“The formal planning and pre-app planning hasn’t actually started yet, but I believe they are discussing with the planners.

Valuers involved in the process acquired several properties on Emmet Road by agreement and are expected to continue this action as the plans progress.

If any properties remain that are necessary for the redevelopment when the plans are finalised, the council will utilise a compulsory purchase order.

