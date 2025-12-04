Driver uninsured is banned for four years

A MAN found in possession of cocaine at a garda station after he was arrested for driving without insurance was disqualified from the road for four years.

Aidan Grogan (29), Garrynisk Close, Kingswood Heights, Tallaght, appeared before Tallaght District Court, facing road traffic and drug charges.

Garda Shane Greene told the court that a car was observed driving erratically at Belgard Road Tallaght, on December 30, 2022.

The driver was identified as Aidan Grogan and conveyed to Tallaght Garda Station, where cocaine to the value of €350 was discovered in his possession.

Defence solicitor Padraig O’Donovan said his client had endured difficulties with a cocaine addiction at the time, but has since been doing courses and rehabilitation.

Mr O’Donovan was asking the court for “one last chance” for his client, a father of two, “to get life in order.”

Judge Áine Shannon disqualified Mr Grogan from driving for four years and ordered a probation report back to Tallaght District Court in 12 weeks on February 13, 2026.

