Unit ‘strategically positioned’ in business estate in Ballymount

A prominent corner unit in a “strategically positioned” business estate is now up for lease in Ballymount.

The 531 m² ground floor unit located in Block G of Calmount Park, is of precast portal frame construction with concrete block infill walls, external brick façade and feature Aluspan Module, curtain wall, glazing system.

Heating is by way of a central gas system and air conditioning.

The current configuration is laid out predominately as offices along with a significant canteen/breakout area, comms room, 8 WCs and shower.

The original warehouse component, extending to approximately 227 sq. m. (2,443 sq. ft.) can be restored if sought by perspective tenants, and ten car spaces are demised to the property.

Calmount Park is strategically positioned at the junction of Calmount Road and Ballymount Avenue approximately 600 metres from the Junction 10 M50, facilitating immediate access to the main arterial routes serving the country, Dublin Airport and Dublin Port.

The development comprises a mixture of business, warehouse and office accommodation over six blocks comprising approximately 80 units.

The subject property is situated within Block G comprising 15 units, completed in approximately 2002.

Occupational costs for 2025 included commercial rates of €11,095.20, an estate service charge of €5,644 excl. VAT, and €2,100 for landlord’s insurance.

Rent for the unit is negotiable, contact letting agents Quinn Agnew for more information.

