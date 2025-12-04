This weeks front pages – November 4, 2025
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.
Budget about expansion of services to match populationBusiness
MEMBERS approved the 2026 Budget for South Dublin County Council at the annual budget meeting on Thursday. It contains plans for overall...
‘Unacceptable’ almost five years waiting times for disability services for childrenNews
Waiting times for disability services in Tallaght for children with complex needs are now at almost five years. The waiting list to...
Council to bump up staff levels in public realmNews
31 additional positions are expected to be made available across the public realm in South Dublin to meet the demand in the...
Living life as a teenager when faced with a cancer diagnosisTallaght
A YOUNG Tallaght woman diagnosed with thyroid cancer in her teens is one of thirty to share her experiences in a new...
AUTHOREcho Staff
