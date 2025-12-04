Search
This weeks front pages – November 4, 2025

Echo StaffDecember 4, 2025 9:16 am

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.

Tallaght

West

Business

Life

Sport

Budget about expansion of services to match population

Business

MEMBERS approved the 2026 Budget for South Dublin County Council at the annual budget meeting on Thursday. It contains plans for overall...

‘Unacceptable’ almost five years waiting times for disability services for children

News

Waiting times for disability services in Tallaght for children with complex needs are now at almost five years. The waiting list to...

Council to bump up staff levels in public realm

News

31 additional positions are expected to be made available across the public realm in South Dublin to meet the demand in the...

Living life as a teenager when faced with a cancer diagnosis

Tallaght

A YOUNG Tallaght woman diagnosed with thyroid cancer in her teens is one of thirty to share her experiences in a new...
