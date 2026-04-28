Bollards deemed to be ‘cost prohibitive’ for parking problem

THE installation of bollards to prevent parking at Riversdale Green would be too “cost prohibitive” according to South Dublin County Council.

Councillor William Carey (SF) asked the council to take measures to ensure cars cannot park and drive upon the green at Riversdale Green and consider installing of perimeter bollards around the edge.

Carey says large vehicle are being parked on the green destroying the grass verge.

In response, SDCC said: “The boundary of the open space along the road in Riversdale estate is approximately 430 meters long.

“The installation of bollards around the edge is cost prohibitive and would not be an appropriate treatment to address the matter of parking at this location.

In accordance with Section 3.1 of the Parks and Open Spaces bye laws, “Save with the permission of the Council, no person shall bring into a park any mechanically propelled vehicle which includes for the avoidance of doubt motorcycles, motor-cross/quad bikes or other powered vehicles.

“Such vehicles may be removed from the park/open space by An Garda Siochana.

Residents who are experiencing difficulties with parking on the open space should report the matter to An Garda Síochána.”