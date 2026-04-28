Parking problems for match times

Parking on the green space in Old Bawn during matches in Tallaght Stadium

Residents near Tallaght Stadium have taken issue with spectators at matches parking cars on green spaces before they attend games.

A recent Dublin derby involving Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians saw cars parked on a stretch of grass near Cois na hAbhann in Oldbawn as 9,200 attended the match that saw the local side come out on top.

The local council own and operate the stadium, and plan to host concerts there in the future, and parking is available by the stadium, near the Maldron Hotel and at The Square.

Councillor Mick Duff sounded off on those who parked up by the trees and walked to the stadium from there.

Cllr Duff said: “That’s carelessness, thoughtlessness and it’s certainly giving complete disrespect to a community when you’re doing things like . . . the Gardaí need to pay attention to this.

“I think on the night that that should be looked at, because the estate, that estate, is too small to take that amount of parking going into it.”

The Tallaght Central councillor commended the Gardaí on their work during matchdays to ensure that traffic and parking is to a good standard.

He noted that a lot of work was done when the stadium was opened to spread information on the parking spots located near Whitestown Way.

Cllr Duff did point to some of his experiences in following Dublin GAA to Nowlan Park in Kilkenny and other parts of the country, and the common problem travelling fans face in parking far from the venue itself.

“We have often been in housing estates, but I would never park in a housing estate without making it known to the nearest household, and in actual fact, in Roscommon I was invited to park in a driveway, which I thought was extremely generous.

“I’m not expecting that in Tallaght, but I would say whether you’re a home supporter, or whether you’re in away supporter, have some respect for the local community . . .

“. . . It’s not the point for anyone to come along and just give two fingers and parking up on the green space that maybe, you know, the residents themselves have been involved in maintaining and keeping clear.

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