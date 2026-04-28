Upgrades for the Butler McGee Park to cost council over €3m

The new Butler McGee Park upgrades in Tallaght will cost the local council €3 million to deliver.

Costruction is expected to start in October and last 12 months.

The upgrades to the park in Fettercairn are part of a regeneration programme focused on parks in West Tallaght, with three of these having already been carried out for a total of €12m.

The council noted that the project – to go out to tender in July before the appointment of a contractor in September – should all go well, taking 12 months from October 2026, with some elements such as pitch establishment that may take longer.

The Butler McGee enhancements will bring the total figure invested in local parks through this programme

up to €15m – Jobstown Park, Whitestown Stream Park and Killinarden Park have all received upgrades previously.

South Dublin County Council Director of Climate Action Teresa Walsh stated that the intention of the council in carrying out these enhancements was “to create enhanced access, safer routes, paths and lighting improvements, better sports and play amenities and a park landscape that performs better for climate resilience and biodiversity.”

New features to be introduced to Butler McGee Park include new entrance plazas, a dog park, a multi-use games area with floodlighting, a 35m-long ball wall and an activity circuit with seats and play/fitness, while all existing sports pitches except one will be retained.

Seating areas will be erected throughout the park and a new dog run will be established also.

New meadow grassland and informal tree groups will be introduced to the park to improve the biodiversity, while retaining existing trees.

The project is set to be carried out on a phased basis when it gets underway so that members of the public can still enjoy their local public amenity.

The layout of the upgraded park has been designed with safety, visibility and access in mind.

Teresa Walsh noted that there is “quite a lot” of anticipation from the public when it comes to the project, following a survey and consultation period.

“There’s quite a lot of support for this locally. People are excited about it and engaged about it…

“I think people felt their requirements were addressed during those conversations.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.

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