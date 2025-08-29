Book Festival celebrates new voices and creativity

Rónán Woods, Matthew Nolan, Holly Byrne and Elaine Cullen from the Arclight Theatre Company production of Alan Nolan’s book: ‘The Curious Tale of the Irish Yeti’ at Castletymon Library Photo by Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

The Red Line Book Festival 2025 has been announced for October 13–19 in South Dublin County with over 40 literary events and an eclectic mix of established writers and new voices.

Supported by South Dublin County Council (SDCC) Libraries and Arts, The Red Line Book Festival features local, national and international authors, as well as panels, workshops, theatrical productions, children’s events and more.

Events will take place in locations such as The Civic, Rua Red, Rathfarnham Castle, Clondalkin Round Tower Visitor Centre, The Old Courthouse, Rathcoole and branch libraries in South Dublin highlighting the richness of the county’s built heritage.

The Red Line Book Festival is a celebration of literature, storytelling and creativity and has grown to become one of the highlights of the cultural calendar.

It offers an incredible opportunity to connect with the written word in its many forms whether you’re a reader, writer, or simply a lover of stories.

From engaging discussions with authors to exciting workshops and performances, this festival creates a space for reflection, imagination, and community.

The festival also aims to foster local writing talent, with a range of workshops in different genres.

Award-winning artist and illustrator Celina Buckley has been announced as illustrator in residence 2025.

This prestigious residency includes a free, five-week workshop programme dedicated to fostering emerging Irish talent in the field of children’s book illustration.

Other highlights of the festival include the prestigious Red Line Book Festival Poetry Competition which attracts hundreds of entries from all across Ireland annually.

Award-winning poet Aifric Mac Aodha will judge the competition.

The shortlist will be announced on Wednesday, October 1, with the winner announced during this year’s Red Line Book Festival which runs this year from October 13 to 19.

The Red Line Book Festival seeks to enhance the experience of culturally curious audiences visiting Dublin, offering them an exciting cultural environment in a suburban area of Dublin not normally associated with literary festivals.

Full details of all of the events and authors will be announced at the beginning of September.

